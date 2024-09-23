Dionne Warwick Being Honored With Street Renaming Event in Hometown of East Orange, NJ

Grammy Award/RRHOF Legend, Dionne Warwick (photo courtesy of Double XXposure Media Relations)

EAST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past year has been a year of accolades for Grammy winning legend, Dionne Warwick. There’s the upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Almost a year prior, Ms. Warwick became a Kennedy Center Honoree and earned the Urban One Honors Lifetime Achievement Award.On Friday, October 11th, 2024, at 1pm ET, East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and the East Orange City Council will honor their hometown great, Ms. Warwick, with a street renaming ceremony. The event will take place on North Arlington Avenue at East Orange’s City Hall Plaza.The news of the street renaming ceremony enlightened Ms. Warwick – “Well, what can I say? I am absolutely thrilled to have this honor take place in my hometown of East Orange. I’m very happy to receive this fantastic accolade from Mayor Green and the East Orange City Council. Am so looking forward to this great day in October.”“Dionne Warwick, a truly incomparable legend, has always been a source of pride for East Orange. Her extensive body of work as a musician and her legacy as a humanitarian is truly remarkable,” said Mayor Green. “It is our honor to commemorate her enduring legacy with this street renaming right in the vibrant heart of our Arts District, where her influence will continue to inspire and uplift the next generation of talented artists each and every day."Noted celebrities, music industry leaders and dignitaries will be in attendance.East Orange is also the home of the prestigious Dionne Warwick Institute of Entrepreneurship and Economics , located at 120 Central Avenue. Ms. Warwick is a staunch supporter of the school, as well as educating our youth.For media inquiries, contact Double XXposure – angelo@dxxnyc.com

