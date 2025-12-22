Melba Moore Brings New Memoirs to the Alexandria (VA) Public Library – 1/14/2026

Melba Moore's new memoirs, "This Is It - Marvelous and Getting Better" will be the focus of the book meet and greet at the Alexandria Public Library's central branch in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tony Award winner and 3x Grammy nominee Melba Moore, author of the Amazon Books memoir, “ This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better ,” is bringing her new project to the Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Branch of the Alexandria Public Library, for a book meet and greet on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at 12 noon ET. The library is located at 5005 Duke Street, Alexandria VA.Ms. Moore looks forward to making the trip to Alexandria, which kicks off her book meet and greet tour as well as media appearances in the state of Virginia. “I’m very excited about this upcoming venture,” she shares. “My team and I have held many successful book meet and greets in Philadelphia, New York City and other locations in the northeast. I look forward to meeting fans in Alexandria as well as a few more cities in Virginia in January.”The memoir “This Is It – Marvelous and Getting Better” takes the reader on the highs and lows of Melba’s career. This entertainment veteran shares how she had to pivot time and again, especially in an industry that didn’t always know what to do with the massive voice within her petite being. From Harlem to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Ms. Moore moves from winning the esteemed Tony Award for “Purlie!” to continually transition to discover what’s next in her career. In the roller coaster ride in life, she’s done it all and never backed down from a challenge.Melba Moore is available for interviews. To inquire, contact Double XXposure Media Relations – angelo@dxxnyc.com and/or 201 224 6570.

