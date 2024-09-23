Students and Parents Demand IEPs in College to Support Young Adults' Education

Matthew Loscialo Faireight Dickinson University Bachelor of Arts Marketing and Bussiness

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new school year begins, students and parents are calling for colleges to implement individualized education programs (IEPs) for young adults. These programs, which have been proven to be effective in supporting students with disabilities in preschool through high school, are often not available in college. This lack of support can hinder the academic and personal growth of young adults with disabilities, leaving them feeling lost and unsupported in their educational journey.IEPs are personalized plans that outline the specific needs and accommodations for students with disabilities. They are created by a team of educators, parents, and the student themselves, and are designed to help students reach their full potential. However, once students enter college, these programs are no longer available, leaving them to navigate their education without the support they have grown accustomed to.Parents of young adults with disabilities are especially concerned about the lack of IEPs in college. They have been the primary advocates for their children's education, but in college, they are no longer able to participate in the IEP process. This can leave them feeling helpless and worried about their child's academic success.Without IEPs, students with disabilities may struggle with communication, organization, and other challenges that can hinder their academic progress. This can lead to feelings of frustration, isolation, and even dropping out of college. Students and parents are urging colleges to recognize the importance of IEPs and provide the necessary support for young adults with disabilities to thrive in their education.As the new school year begins, it is crucial for colleges to listen to the voices of students and parents and take action to implement IEPs for young adults. Every student deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and IEPs can provide the necessary support for students with disabilities to succeed in college. It is time for colleges to step up and ensure that all students have equal access to education.Help Resources for Asperger Syndrome www.aspergerfriends.org and The FSU Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) https://fsucard.com Asperger Syndrome, a form of autism, can present unique challenges for individuals in various aspects of their lives. For Matthew Loscialo, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, his college experience has been both a challenge and a great opportunity to showcase his determination and perseverance.Growing up in Bernardsville, New Jersey, Matthew always had a passion for business and marketing. Despite his diagnosis of Asperger Syndrome, he excelled in his studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a perfect 4.0 GPA.Now, Matthew is taking on a new challenge as he pursues a Graduate Certificate Program in Entrepreneurship at a college in Tallahassee. This program will not only enhance his knowledge and skills in the field of business, but it will also provide him with the opportunity to network and gain real-world experience.Matthew's journey is a testament to the fact that individuals with Asperger Syndrome can achieve great success with determination and support. His dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and he serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.As Matthew continues to excel in his academic pursuits, he hopes to use his experiences to break down barriers and raise awareness about Asperger Syndrome. He is determined to make a positive impact in the business world and prove that individuals on the autism spectrum can thrive in any field.Matthew story is a reminder that with determination and support, anything is possible. His achievements serve as an inspiration to others and highlight the importance of creating an inclusive and supportive environment for individuals with Asperger Syndrome.Some autism experts have recommended that colleges and universities go beyond the required accommodations by offering social skills groups, counseling, vocational training, and life coaching to autistic students who are seeking a degreeMatthew, a first-year college student, had high hopes for his academic journey. After receiving special education help in high school, he believed he could navigate college without any assistance.Matthew Loscialo is the owner of Vacation Trip Guides He got his BA from FDU College and Matthew Loscialo Accepted Into Florida State University Graduate Certificate Program For Entrepreneurship.

