Matthew Loscialo accepted into Florida State University Graduate Certificate Program for Entrepreneurship

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Loscialo, accepted into Florida State University's Graduate Certificate Program for Entrepreneurship.

Matthew Loscialo the owner of a travel agency called "Vacation Trip Guides", where they can choose a vacation package like cruises, river cruises, resorts and land packages.
see www.VacationTripGuides.com
Office 800-805-7668

About Graduate Certificate in Entrepreneurship at Florida State University
A graduate certificate in Entrepreneurship will develop a student’s ability to analyze industry-specific issues from a global perspective, foster critical thinking, and enhance the tangible and intangible skills needed for today’s highly competitive, yet lucrative field of entrepreneurship. The graduate certificate in Entrepreneurship will offer students case-study learning while providing opportunities for innovative, hands-on application. Students will take introductory graduate courses in entrepreneurship and leadership and then specialized courses within the current existing graduate programs. Courses are designed and kept relevant through input from the college’s full-time faculty, and the approximate 30 Entrepreneurs-In-Residence (EIR) employed in other academic units across FSU’s campus. The linchpin and focal point of this action is the creation of an interdisciplinary entrepreneurship curriculum.

Students from all academic disciplines will be encouraged to pursue this graduate certificate so they may expand their knowledge in their chosen field by tying it to an entrepreneurial career, thus enabling students to pursue their passion and at the same time create a successful entrepreneurial venture around that chosen field.

see https://jimmorancollege.fsu.edu/

Mailing Addresses:
Campus: Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, 644 West Call Street, P.O. Box 3061115, Tallahassee, FL 32306-1115
Downtown: Jim Moran College of Entrepreneurship, 111 South Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301-1486

Vacation Trip Guides Magnify your vacation bliss by going to an all-inclusive resort.

