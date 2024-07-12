Matthew Loscialo of VACATION TRIP GUIDES Receives Cruise Industry Certification
Vacation Trip Guides help clients book Cruises, River Cruises and Resort Vacation Packages.
Mattew Loscialo of VACATION TRIP GUIDES has been designated as a Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Accredited Cruise Counsellor. Matthew Loscialo has achieved their Accredited Cruise Counsellor (ACC) Certification through completion of a comprehensive program consisting of cruise sales training and product instruction, delivered through a combination of extensive in-person or virtual classroom training and personal cruise experience as well as demonstrated sales success.
CLIA’s certification program graduates are widely recognized as the foremost cruise vacation experts among North American travel agents. CLIA certifications are an important consideration for vacationers when selecting a travel agent.
VACATION TRIP GUIDES is one of more than 8,000 North American CLIA Travel Agency Members. According to CLIA statistics, the overwhelming majority of travelers – about 70 percent – book their cruise through a travel agency and for good reason – travel agents understand the products they recommend and excel in finding the perfect cruise to match their clients’ needs, lifestyle and budget. CLIA certifications help travel agents stand out as experts in the cruise travel industry.
CLIA’s Accredited Cruise Counsellors are the cruise industry’s premier travel agents and can arrange all
your vacation needs while providing the greatest service and value for your vacation dollar.
To learn more, and to book your next vacation, please visit www.vacationtripguides.com.
Vacation Trip Guides help clients book Cruises, River Cruises and Resort Vacation Packages .
Matthew F Loscialo
Vacation Trip Guides
+1 800-805-7668
MatthewLoscialo@vacationtripguides.com
