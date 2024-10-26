Maritime Construction Inc. Honored with 2024 Best of Florida Award

FLAGLER BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maritime Construction Inc., a leader in Florida's marine construction industry, has been honored with the 2024 Best of Florida Award, recognizing their unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction over the past 25 years. Specializing in the design, permitting, and construction of custom marine structures, Maritime Construction Inc. has earned the trust of both residential and commercial clients across Florida, becoming a go-to partner for all waterfront construction needs."Marine construction is our passion. It's not just something we do—it's all we do," says the owner and the visionary behind Maritime Construction Inc. "We treat our customers with the same respect and honesty we extend to our own families. Our goal is to utilize our extensive experience and the highest quality materials to create structures that meet our clients' needs while adding beauty and value to their homes and communities."Maritime Construction Inc. offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to any waterfront project. They design and build custom docks and piers to ensure seamless waterfront access for their clients to enjoy. For those needing secure and stylish storage for boats and watercraft, Maritime Construction Inc. crafts beautiful boathouses tailored to specific requirements. Their expertise also extends to the creation of full-service marinas, providing comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial needs.In addition to docks, boathouses, and marinas, Maritime Construction Inc. specializes in constructing durable bulkheads and retaining walls, designed to protect properties from erosion and water damage. They also build decks and dune walk-overs, creating safe and scenic pathways that enhance the overall appeal of any property. For those exploring wetlands, Maritime Construction Inc. constructs stable and reliable swamp walks.The construction company doesn’t stop there. They also offer additional services such as boat lift sales, installations, and repairs. Whether it’s a new dock, boathouse, or bulkhead that needs attention, Maritime Construction Inc. provides expert repair services to ensure that every structure remains in top condition.Whether you’re looking to create an idyllic family retreat or a fully functional marina, Maritime Construction Inc. combines unparalleled expertise with a deep passion for their craft in every project. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction ensures that each structure is built to stand the test of time, enhancing the natural beauty of Florida’s waterfronts."If you're seeking an ideal waterfront sanctuary where you and your loved ones can relax and unwind, our marine construction services are here to bring your vision to life," adds Maritime Construction Inc. owner.

