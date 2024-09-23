IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF PETER GOFFIN WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

Investment Losses in GWG L Bonds with Financial Advisor Peter Goffin? Contact KlaymanToskes Immediately

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes is investigating Newbridge Securities and financial advisor Peter Goffin after their recommendations to purchase GWG L Bonds caused an investor to suffer $100,000 in damages. The law firm urges all customers of Peter Goffin and Newbridge Securities who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other investments, to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 24-01953) against Newbridge Securities on behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover damages of $100,000, in connection with being recommended to invest in high-risk and illiquid GWG L Bond investments by his financial advisor, Peter Goffin (CRD# 1617710) According to the lawsuit filed by KlaymanToskes the customer invested in the GWG L Bonds based on the material representation made by Goffin and Newbridge that the GWG L Bonds would provide monthly income and the return of the principal at maturity. Prior to purchasing the GWG L Bonds, the customer had never invested in an alternative investment.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that the customer’s account was unsuitably overconcentrated in GWG L Bonds, and that in total, the bonds represented 50% of the customer’s Newbridge account. Further, Goffin misrepresented the risk and liquidity of the GWG L Bonds by telling the customer that he could always request the return of his principal if he wanted to liquidate the L Bond.Financial advisors and their firms must act in the best interest of their customers and are responsible for providing suitable investment advice. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers if they fail to act in best interest of their customers, make unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresent or omit material facts, and/or an overconcentrate the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.Current and former customers of Peter Goffin and/or any other financial advisor at Newbridge Securities who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

