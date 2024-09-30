Timor-Leste Research Unlocks the Secrets to Boosting Sandalwood Growth

Cover of The Hidden Secret of Hosts by Dr. Domingos Gomes, revealing innovative sandalwood cultivation techniques.

Dr. Domingos Gomes’ research reveals new insights into sandalwood cultivation, offering practical techniques to boost growth and sustainability in Timor-Leste.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking study by Dr. Domingos Cairesi Bendito Beremau Gomes reveals key insights into the cultivation of sandalwood (Santalum album), a valuable and culturally significant species in Timor-Leste. The book, “The Hidden Secret of Hosts: Legume and Non-Legume on Sandalwood Growth in Timor-Leste Entisol,” offers practical solutions for enhancing sandalwood cultivation, especially in the region’s Entisol soils, and is set to revolutionize farming practices.The research focuses on the impact of both legume and non-legume host plants on sandalwood growth, exploring how different hosts contribute to nutrient uptake and root development. Legume hosts, traditionally used for their ability to improve soil fertility, remain important. However, the study also found that certain non-legume plants, such as Alternanthera sp., significantly enhance sandalwood growth by improving root development and haustoria formation, which helps the sandalwood access more nutrients.This new understanding provides Timor-Leste farmers with the opportunity to refine their sandalwood cultivation techniques by choosing optimal host plants and implementing better planting practices, such as spacing and soil amendments. Integrating these findings can lead to stronger, healthier sandalwood plants, ultimately increasing yield and economic returns.By applying Dr. Gomes’ findings, local farmers can create a more sustainable approach to sandalwood cultivation, reduce their reliance on chemical fertilizers, and improve overall soil health. These improvements support long-term agricultural success, promote biodiversity, and help secure Timor-Leste’s standing as a key producer of this highly valued resource.This research marks a critical step in advancing sustainable agriculture in Timor-Leste. Sandalwood cultivation, which holds both economic and cultural importance, can now be managed more effectively, providing farmers with the tools they need to boost production and contribute to environmental conservation.Dr. Gomes' book, "The Hidden Secret of Hosts: Legume and Non-Legume on Sandalwood Growth in Timor-Leste Entisol," is now available. Interested readers can check online retailers, physical bookstores, or contact local bookstores for ordering options.

