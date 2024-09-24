New Book ‘The Butterfly Code’ Inspires Readers To Emerge And Take Flight In Life’s Journey

"The Butterfly Code" by D’Yanna Craighead D’Yanna Craighead Releases "The Butterfly Code" With Advantage Books D'yanna Craig, author of "The Butterfly Code"

In the new book The Butterfly Code, D’Yanna Craighead draws from her own life story to inspire others to overcome obstacles and keep reaching for new heights.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book The Butterfly Code: Learning to Spread Your Wings Through Personal Evolution and Transformation, author and speaker D’Yanna Craighead draws from her own life story to inspire others to overcome obstacles and keep reaching for new heights.“If you are in the same place and situation this year as you were last year, you aren’t living; you are just existing,” Craighead writes. “Just because things aren’t given to you doesn’t mean you can’t achieve them.”Craighead, a senior technology manager with a knack for software engineering, shares with readers her ideas about the phases people go through in life, which she refers to as the Butterfly Code framework. Those phases are preparation, evolve, transformation, emerge, and transcend and soar.“In my own life, it was very necessary to go through transformations in order to grow,” Craighead writes. “It took time and some struggles to reach my goals and dreams.”The Butterfly Code, published by Advantage Books , is divided into sections based on those phases. Throughout the book, Craighead includes short summaries she calls “FlutterBytz,” which are small pieces of advice that she says have helped her soar, such as “don’t let anyone kill your dreams,” “evolving may be uncomfortable,” “there is no timeline on grief,” and “it is OK to not be OK sometimes.”Craighead engages readers by sharing challenges she has faced over the years, such as a house fire that forced her family to relocate when she was a girl, the death of her biological father who she had a strained relationship with, a divorce, single motherhood, and career obstacles she grappled with as a Black woman working in the male-dominated field of technology.She also advises that going through the Butterfly Code cycles is not a one-and-done deal. Instead, it’s possible to “go through these cycles multiple times or be in multiple phases based on different things in your life.”“Professionally, I feel like I’m flying, but sometimes personally, I’m not,” she writes. “It’s during those times that I give myself grace and take a break. An amazing thing about butterflies is that when they land and move from flower to flower, they are pollinating, allowing flowers to reproduce. Become a pollinator when you get your wings by inspiring and helping others grow who may be able to relate to your journey.”About D’Yanna CraigheadD’Yanna Craighead (dyannacraighead.com), author of The Butterfly Code: Learning to Spread Your Wings Through Personal Evolution and Transformation, is a senior technology manager with more than 20 years of experience at various large corporations. As a Black woman in technology, she is a champion for diversity and inclusion in technology, which led to founding and leading an employee resource group for Black Technologists. In 2022, Craighead created YARA SKY to provide mentorship, career consulting, and transformation coaching to women and underrepresented groups using her Butterfly Code framework through speaking engagements and workshops.About Advantage Media GroupAdvantage Media ( www.advantagemedia.com ) offers independent publishing programs and Authority Media™ services purpose-built for transformational business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts who seek to inspire a new generation, ignite social change, and grow their reputation as thought leaders. The company has published more than 2,000 Authors who reside in 12 countries and has translated their books into more than 20 languages.

