Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds Museum to host ?Festi-fall' Oct. 5

LEWISTOWN, ILLINOIS, September 23 - Join the Illinois State Museum on the road for an exciting family program at Dickson Mounds Museum, a branch of the Illinois State Museum, in Lewistown on Saturday, Oct. 5.





"Festi-fall" will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside and outside the museum. The event is free for all ages.





"Dickson Mounds Museum is excited to host a family day to show the community what the museum has to offer," said Logan Pappenfort, acting director of Dickson Mounds Museum. "The museum serves as a vibrant gathering space for our community to engage and learn, and we eagerly anticipate doing so on Oct. 5."





"Festi-fall" will include arts and crafts such as leaf-rubbing and fish-printing, as well as timed nature walks and guided gallery tours with Illinois State Museum staff. It also will include an opportunity to meet with artist Kevin Veara, whose exhibit, "Kevin Veara: Exult," is on display inside the museum. Visitors can also get a sneak peek at the museum's new exhibit.





Staff from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host archery opportunities outside, and Illinois Conservation Police will have their educational trailer on site for visitors to explore. There also will be a food truck with refreshmetns for sale.





Additional partners include the Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge.





Go online for a full list of activities. The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds Museum is located at 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road in Lewistown. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is always free.





About the Illinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.