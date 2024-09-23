President Biden Approves Illinois Disaster Declaration for Severe Weather and Flooding

ILLINOIS, September 23 - Impacted communities can now access individual assistance

SPRINGFIELD - Today, United States President Joseph R. Biden signed a federal Major Disaster Declaration authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance program for Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago County.

"Millions of residents across the state have incurred damages from the severe weather in July due to torrential rain and flash flooding," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To further support affected communities, I have been working with the federal government to mobilize every available resource and bring federal programs to provide relief for our residents. I want to thank President Biden, FEMA, and IEMA-OHS for their swift coordination of this ongoing recovery."



FEMA's Individual Assistance could include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the severe weather the state experienced on July 13 through July 16, 2024.





"We continue to coordinate services and assign specialized resources from various state agencies to assist in the recovery from this severe storm," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Our Recovery Division teams are integrally involved in the effort with our local and county partners in bringing multiple Federal programs to these seven counties to recover from the severe weather in July."

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security is working closely with local and county Emergency Management agencies to provide additional services to those affected by severe weather.

Disaster survivors and businesses who sustained damages in the Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago Counties can begin applying for Disaster Assistance:

Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA)

or

Disaster Recovery Centers will be open soon in all seven counties with more opportunities for disaster survivors to engage with FEMA representatives on the disaster application process.





Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.gov





