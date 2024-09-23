TFWC Considers License Fees at September Meeting

BUCHANAN, Tenn. --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission discussed a proposal to increase license prices and simplify the structure during its September meeting at Paris Landing State Park.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for wildlife and fisheries habitat management, threatened and endangered species preservation, boating safety, law enforcement of regulations, and public access for hunting, fishing, and boating. The agency has seen a dramatic increase in the cost of expenses since the last license price increase in 2015.

Tennessee law allows the TFWC to increase license fees in line with the consumer price index (CPI) inflation, which has risen 31.6 percent since the last fee increase. The agency proposal would increase boating registration fees by 22 percent. The majority of hunting and fishing license prices would be increased by 28 percent. Sportsman and Lifetime license fees would be increased by 12 percent.

“The Commission is giving this challenge our full focus. Hunters and anglers who fund conservation with their purchases are our most important constituents,” said Commission Chairman Jimmy Granbery. “However, we must take strong action to continue protecting and preserving wildlife and providing the services sportsmen want from the agency.”

In addition to price increases, the agency also proposed adjustments to the license structure to simplify regulations. The proposal would replace weapon type supplemental licenses (gun, archery, muzzleloader) with species type supplemental licenses (deer, elk, bear, turkey, waterfowl). The trout supplemental license would also be rolled into the base hunting and fishing combination license so no additional license would be needed. Multiple Wildlife Management Area (WMA) permits would be combined into one single WMA permit.

The public comment period for the proposal will be available October-November at Public Notice and Comment Opportunities (tn.gov). The Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposed license package at its December meeting to be held at the Ducks Unlimited Headquarters in Memphis. The effective date of any cost increase would be July 1, 2025.

In other items on this month’s agenda, a new video titled “Safe Boating Near Locks and Dams” shows the dangers of boating near a dam and below in the tailwaters. There have been 17 fatalities at five hydro-electric dams in the last decade across the state. The video was produced by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, and Hardin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Retired TWRA Wildlife and Forestry employee Mark Gudlin was recognized for his induction into the National Bobwhite and Grasslands Initiative Hall of Fame. He served in a variety of roles during a 38-year TWRA career including many years as a Habitat Program Manager and time as Wildlife and Forestry Division Chief.

Will Bowling from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) presented the agency with a $300,00 donation from RMEF and the Mildred T. Edwards Trust. The gift will go toward purchasing a 1,322-acre tract at North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Bowling also announced that additional habitat work is planned for the tract.

The TWRA also presented Holly Fork Shooting Complex with a $50,625 grant to support the Henry County Youth Shooting program. The range provides support for youth to learn shooting, teamwork, and other skills to help them succeed. Funding was made available from federal grant dollars.

---TWRA---