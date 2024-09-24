Announcing Strategic Partnership Between Tellusant, Inc. & Berumen y Asociados

Celebratory handshake between Edmundo Berumen (R), Chair of Berumen y Asociados & Francisco Maciel (L), Country Manager of Tellusant Mexico

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tellusant, Inc. and Berumen y Asociados, S.A. de C.V. have entered a strategic partnership as of September 2024. The purpose is to expand service line offerings, co-develop our client base in Mexico and beyond, and to build joint intellectual capital.Tellusant’s Executive Chair, Staffan Canback, says: “I started collaborating with Berumen in 2006. Over the years, my consulting firm leveraged Berumen’s market research capabilities for various purposes. Over the past year, Edmundo and I agreed that a closer collaboration is beneficial, especially in the Mexican market which is a priority for Tellusant.”Berumen’s Chair, Edmundo Berumen, adds: “we are impressed by Tellusant’s managed services, including TelluBase and PoluSim. We believe TelluBase can enhance our market research and other services by giving a detailed view of consumer classes in Mexico and beyond. We also see complementarity in our client bases with opportunities to go to market jointly.”The companies have started sharing intellectual property and conducted joint training sessions.The partnership was negotiated between Tellusant’s Chief Executive Officer, Philip Burgin-Young and Edmundo Berumen.Pictured are Edmundo Berumen, Chair of Berumen y Asociados, and Francisco Maciel, Country Manager for Tellusant Mexico.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗔𝗡𝗧Tellusant, based in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in Mexico City and Bogota, is the world’s leading company in managed services for strategic planning and adjacent functions. The company was founded in 2020 with a bold vision: to transform global corporate decision-making using scientific approaches to tackle management issues.Its founders are uniquely qualified to achieve this, bringing strong top management connections, extensive global market expertise, and building cutting-edge intellectual property.Today, that vision is becoming a reality. Tellusant offers a range of cloud-based products including PoluSim, TelluBase, and PACE (Pricing Aligned with Consumer Economics). It serves clients around the world and has earned an outstanding reputation in the corporate sector.𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗡 𝗬 𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦Berumen, based in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, was founded in 1992 by Edmundo Berumen. It offers market and consumer research and public opinion services for the private and public sectors in Mexico, Central America, and other countries. It counts some of the largest Mexican companies as clients, as well as major government and international institutions.Edmundo Berumen is a distinguished research professional who has played pivotal roles with INEGI, the United Nations, and AMAI (where he was appointed president in 2002).Berumen aims to be the leading company in the market research and public opinion sector in Mexico, by integrating cutting-edge technical and human elements for the formation of high-level work teams. It successfully introduced Berumen Customer Centricity in 2021 that creates a flexible, client-oriented, rigorous work process.𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗧Tellusant, IncPhilip Burgin-Young, Chief Executive OfficerEmail: info@tellusant.comPhone: +1-617-394-1800Website: https://tellusant.com Berumen y AsociadosEdmundo Berumen, Chairman of the BoardEmail: direccion@berumen.com.mxPhone: +52-81-8356-1820Website: https://berumen.com.mx ---------------

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.