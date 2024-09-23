PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 Jinggoy: Senate gives green light to construction of permanent evac centers CONSTRUCTION of permanent typhoon-resilient and earthquake-proof evacuation centers for every city and municipality will soon be mandated following the Senate's approval on third and final reading of a measure proposing such. "Philippines, for the third straight year, topped the list of almost 200 countries in the world for being the most at-risk nation to extreme natural events and adverse effects of climate change based on the 2024 World Risk Report released a few days ago," Estrada, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2452, said during Monday's plenary deliberations, September 23, 2024. "Ang pagiging first honor natin sa listahang ito ay dapat magtulak sa atin na bumuo at pagtibayin ang mga batas upang maka-agapay ang ating mga kababayan sa pagdaan ng mga kalamidad, at lubos na mapababa, kung hindi man ganap na maiwasan, ang pinsalang dala nito sa atin," the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security added. In setting up "Ligtas Pinoy Centers," Estrada said the permanent and disaster-resilient evacuation centers will be the safe refuge and decent shelters of displaced families during natural calamities and other emergencies. "It will be specially designed to cater to the specific needs of the elderly, persons with disabilities, and the children. We hope to address the perennial learning disruption of our students, as classrooms have always been the go-to temporary accommodation during typhoons, floods and earthquakes," he said, underscoring required minimum standards for the essential facilities and conditions in every evacuation center. The Ligtas Pinoy Centers shall be strategically located in the community, at a safe distance from danger areas or hazards, Estrada said. He also said that amenities such as sleeping quarters, shower and toilet facilities, kitchen and food preparation and dining areas, a health care station, women and child-friendly spaces, standby power for lighting, and operation of medical and communication equipment, among others, are mandated to guarantee humane living conditions for evacuees. To ensure their structural integrity, the centers should be designed to withstand wind speeds of at least 300 kilometers per hour (kph) and seismic activity of at least 8.0 magnitude. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), as the lead agency, will develop a menu of minimum conceptual design standards. In consultation with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), the NDRRMC shall identify areas to be given highest priority in the establishment of new evacuation centers. A memorandum of agreement (MOA) shall be entered into by and between the Department of Public Works and Highways, LGUs and the NDRRMC for the proper turnover of ownership, maintenance, operation and management of the facilities. "We aim to institutionalize and speed up the implementation of the existing program of the DPWH that is constructing evacuation centers all over the country, giving priority to low-income LGUs, and those which are most exposed and susceptible to hazards," Estrada said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.