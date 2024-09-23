RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 Celebrates Success with Global Participation

RWEsearch Summit 2024: A Worldwide Impact Missed the RWEsearch Annual Summit 2024? Now’s your chance to catch up!

The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 united a global audience and 45+ experts, driving collaboration and innovation in Real World Evidence.

India is already and will continue to be one of the largest contributors to the global workforce for influencing health outcomes.” — Dr. Purav Gandhi

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 , hosted by Healthark Insights from September 4-6, was a remarkable success. The event drew over 1,100 attendees from more than 190 cities across India and over 10 countries, including the USA, UAE, Egypt, Africa, and Denmark.Spanning three days, the summit featured over 45 distinguished speakers from leading global organizations such as AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Bayer, Jameel Health, World Economic Forum, EVERSANA, Novo Nordisk, Deloitte, Wipro, and others. These experts participated in 18 sessions that addressed critical topics including patient engagement, data-driven decision-making, the talent ecosystem in India, and the role of digital health in enhancing patient centricity. All sessions from the summit can be viewed on Healthark Insights’ YouTube channel With over 1,800 registrations and participation from 30+ organizations, the summit highlighted its significant influence on the global health and data communities.Notable co-chairs Julie Krommenhoek and Janak Joshi delivered impactful valedictory speeches, emphasizing the summit's success and the significance of Real World Evidence (RWE) in advancing healthcare. "The sessions were packed with valuable information and insights we can apply today. We’ve had our eyes opened to developments happening much sooner than anticipated," shared Krommenhoek. Joshi added, "This is the first time a truly global audience in Real World Evidence came together to discuss practical, real-world applications. We focused on what you can apply when you go to work on Monday, not just strategy or jargon."Through collaboration and meaningful discourse, the summit brought together a multidisciplinary team of experts, emphasizing how data providers can address care gaps and make tangible improvements to healthcare delivery.Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Healthark Insights, highlighted India's pivotal role in the healthcare workforce, stating, "India is already and will continue to be one of the largest contributors to the global workforce for influencing health outcomes."The RWEsearch Virtual Annual Summit 2024 successfully fostered dialogue and knowledge-sharing, with an engaged, diverse audience eager to apply the insights gained. It was a milestone event, advancing the conversation on the future of healthcare through Real World Evidence.About Healthark InsightsHealthark Insights is a global management consulting firm developed by a team of experts from diverse fields such as consulting, pharma, medicine, medical devices, digital health, public health, and management with a common vision to cater to the healthcare and life sciences industry, along with a relentless focus on delivering executable solutions.Healthark Insights team helps customers make critical decisions every day through expertise that combines deep domain knowledge, rigorous research, and analysis, understanding of markets, technology, and experience. With the right experience and expertise, the team not only provides insights but also works closely with clients to execute the strategy that they have helped develop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.