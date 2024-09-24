Martone Announces New Album Phoenix Rising for June 30, 2025, with Major Milestones and Exciting Collaborations

"Martone: The Face of Evolution in Music and Style. Embarking on a new era with timeless confidence and creativity." Steal the night away with Martone Rippin' the Runway: Fashion Weeks Hottest Music

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martone Announces Highly Anticipated Album Phoenix Rising Set for June 30, 2025, with Additional Projects to Celebrate MilestonesMartone, celebrated by Ruelon.com as the "Emperor of House Music," is thrilled to announce the release of his new album Phoenix Rising on Monday, June 30, 2025. This groundbreaking album, which promises to be a significant milestone in his career, will be his first full-length release since Erogenous Zone in July 2019. Alongside Phoenix Rising, Martone will mark two major milestones with the reissue of his 10th anniversary album The Evolution of Martone on March 22, 2025, and the re-release of Erogenous Zone on July 28, 2025.The announcement of these projects follows a period of transformation and renewal for Martone. After the conclusion of his contract with Label Worx in March 2024, he has embraced this moment as an opportunity to rebrand and reintroduce his music to his dedicated fanbase. This period of transition has been both challenging and inspiring for the artist, leading to the creation of Phoenix Rising, an album that reflects his journey and personal growth.Reflecting on his journey, Martone shared: "I have gone through a lot since my last release, Erogenous Zone. I've faced significant personal losses, including the passing of friends and family members. These experiences have profoundly influenced my music and my approach to this new album. Phoenix Rising is a testament to resilience and rebirth, and I am eager to share it with my supporters."Martone’s latest work is more than just a collection of songs; it represents a pivotal moment in his artistic career. "There are a few artists out there with my God-given name," Martone explained. "I want to make it clear which artist is who and what type of music I perform. This rebranding is about ensuring my audience can easily connect with my work and recognize the distinctive sound that defines me."In addition to his musical ventures, Martone has also launched a new apparel line, Martone Collections, which is available on his official website. This expansion into fashion underscores his commitment to evolving as an artist and entrepreneur. The launch of the apparel line aligns with his broader goal of rebranding and strengthening his presence in the industry.Martone is also excited to announce his collaboration with his cousin and brother-in-love, Michael E. Williams, II of Platinum Keyz Recordings, and Marvin DJ Extreme Detroit Hairston. This creative partnership will bring a fresh and innovative approach to his music, combining their expertise to produce some of the most anticipated tracks of the year.With the rebranding underway and a new redistribution deal in place, Martone is set to embark on a dynamic year filled with music and performances. Fans will have the opportunity to gain an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the recording process through a special live event. Scheduled for December 2, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. ET, this event will be streamed live from Platinum Keyz Recording Studios in Lansing, MI, on Martone’s Facebook and Instagram pages. During the event, Martone will engage in a live Q&A session, offering fans a unique opportunity to interact with him directly and gain insights into the making of Phoenix Rising.The excitement continues into 2025 with Martone’s performance of two new songs live from Platinum Keyz Recording Studios on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. ET. This performance will provide fans with an early taste of the new music and an opportunity to experience Martone’s live energy once again.Martone expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the stage, stating: "I definitely look forward to performing again. According to BandsInTown, my last performance was in August 2016 at Poor David’s in Texas. I owe my supporters so much for their patience and continued support. My first single, Groove Tonight, topped the charts back in 2016, and since then, I’ve had success on iTunes. With these upcoming projects, I aim to take my career to new heights."The release of Phoenix Rising is a significant event for Martone, marking a new chapter in his musical career. "I have decided to give 150% to my career in music," he said. "Singing and dancing are my true passions. I have loved them since I was a child, and now I want to share that passion with those who support me."Martone’s commitment to his craft and his fans is evident in his approach to these upcoming projects. The album Phoenix Rising is set to feature a blend of powerful tracks that showcase Martone’s evolution as an artist. The reissue of The Evolution of Martone and the re-release of Erogenous Zone are also designed to celebrate his past achievements while setting the stage for future success.For more information on Martone’s upcoming releases, live events, and Martone Collections, visit www.martoneonline.com

