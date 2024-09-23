St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs, Fugitive from Justice, and Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/21/24 at 2340
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 in St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant, DUI-DRUGS
ACCUSED: Phillip Greene
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/21/24 at approximately 2340 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks initiated a traffic stop for numerous violations. The operator, Phillip Greene (35), was found to have an active extraditable warrant out of NH, an active warrant from VT, and determined to have operator while under the influence of drugs. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was ordered held without bail. Greene was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex. Greene was issued a citation for Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/25/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI -Drugs.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/24 at 0830
COURT: CALEDONIA
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
