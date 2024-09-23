Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,402 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs, Fugitive from Justice, and Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4007373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/21/24 at 2340

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant, DUI-DRUGS

 

ACCUSED: Phillip Greene                                         

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/21/24 at approximately 2340 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks initiated a traffic stop for numerous violations. The operator, Phillip Greene (35), was found to have an active extraditable warrant out of NH, an active warrant from VT, and determined to have operator while under the influence of drugs. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was ordered held without bail. Greene was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex. Greene was issued a citation for Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/25/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI -Drugs.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/24 at 0830            

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs, Fugitive from Justice, and Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more