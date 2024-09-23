St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs, Fugitive from Justice, and Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4007373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/21/24 at 2340

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2 in St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice, Warrant, DUI-DRUGS

ACCUSED: Phillip Greene

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/21/24 at approximately 2340 hours Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks initiated a traffic stop for numerous violations. The operator, Phillip Greene (35), was found to have an active extraditable warrant out of NH, an active warrant from VT, and determined to have operator while under the influence of drugs. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Greene was ordered held without bail. Greene was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex. Greene was issued a citation for Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/25/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI -Drugs.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/25/24 at 0830

COURT: CALEDONIA

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: HELD WITHOUT BAIL

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

