Derby Barracks/VAPO x2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: VSP DERBY                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2024 @ 1121 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order x2

 

ACCUSED: Jason Santamore                                             

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19th, 2024 at approximately 1121 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks were notified that Jason Santamore, 49 of Craftsbury, VT was possibly in violation of a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed, Santamore was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Santamore was later released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Criminal Court on 09/23/2023 @ 1230 hours.

 

 

LODGED: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2024 @ 1230 hours

