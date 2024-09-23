Derby Barracks/VAPO x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2024 @ 1121 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Relief from Abuse Order x2
ACCUSED: Jason Santamore
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19th, 2024 at approximately 1121 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks were notified that Jason Santamore, 49 of Craftsbury, VT was possibly in violation of a Temporary Relief from Abuse Order. Investigation revealed, Santamore was in violation of an active Relief from Abuse Order on which he was listed as the defendant. Santamore was later released on a citation to appear in the Orleans County Superior Criminal Court on 09/23/2023 @ 1230 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2024 @ 1230 hours
