$110m to safeguard critical River Murray ferry services

Release date: 23/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing an extra $37.4 million over ten years – bringing total investment to over $110 million – to safeguard the future of South Australia’s River Murray ferry services.

The funding boost will ensure the State’s twelve free, 24/7 operated ferries – stretching from Lyrup to Narrung – can continue servicing locals and visitors along the River Murray.

The 2022-23 floods highlighted the importance of these services to maintaining connections and supplies, particularly as some local roads closed due to water damage causing lengthy detours.

Without this extra funding boost, the river communities were facing the prospect of downgraded ferry services, with reduced operating hours.

New, up to 10-year contracts (initial five-year term and five-year extension option) for the services begin on 1 November 2024:

Mannum, upstream and downstream ferries (Murrundi Ferry Services)

Waikerie (Kingfisher Ferry Services)

Lyrup (Kingfisher Ferry Services)

Purnong (Little Ferry Services)

Wellington (Little Ferry Services)

Narrung (Little Ferry Services)

Tailem Bend (Murrundi Ferry Services)

Walker Flat (Little Ferry Services)

Morgan (Kingfisher Ferry Services)

Swan Reach (Little Ferry Services)

Cadell (Little Ferry Services)

Current ferry services will operate as normal without interruption. The Government is working closely with existing and new contractors to ensure a seamless transition.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The State’s ferry services are a vital link in our regional road network – and we are safeguarding their future.

Every day, these ferries connect our communities to emergency and health services, schools, and work, and facilitate freight movements.

After the damaging 22-23 River Murray floods, this boost to ferry services is excellent news for our River Murray communities as the region continues to rebuild and grow.

As well as ensuring connectivity for River Murray communities, these contracts support significant local employment opportunities providing approximately 70 full time equivalent jobs.

Attributable to Mid Murray Council Mayor Simone Bailey

Our ferries are not just transportation; they are lifelines for residents, local businesses, schools, and emergency services. This investment guarantees their continued role in our regional resilience.

The State government’s ongoing support will provide peace of mind to our communities, ensuring the continued movement of people, freight, and vital services throughout the River Murray region.