Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Athens
|Village of Coolville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Heritage Trails Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Belmont
|Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Clermont County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Clermont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Village of Rogers
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton
|Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|City of Galion
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Cuyahoga
|City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Delaware
|Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|City of New Albany
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hickory Chase Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fulton
|Archbold Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Thompson Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Beavercreek Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|City of the Village of Indian Hill
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Taylor Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Harrison
|Athens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Whiteoak Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Village of New London
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Monroeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Village of Bloomingdale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Knox County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Rock Hill Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Rock Hill Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Licking
|Jersey Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|City of Maumee
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Madison County Port Authority
5/11/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Goshen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mercer
|Coldwater Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|City of Tipp City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Village of Garrettsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|City of Aurora
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Preble County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Mifflin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|City of Chillicothe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Sandusky
|City of Fremont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of North Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Plain Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Summit
|City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Twinsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Warren City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Warren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of South Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Maineville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Williams
|Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Northwest Wood Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.