Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,784 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Athens Village of Coolville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Salem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Heritage Trails Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Belmont Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District No. 2
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Carroll Carroll County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clermont Clermont County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Clermont County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Village of Rogers
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Coshocton Pike Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Coshocton Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford City of Galion
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Cuyahoga City of Pepper Pike
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin City of New Albany
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hickory Chase Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fulton Archbold Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Thompson Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Beavercreek Development Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Taylor Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Harrison Athens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Whiteoak Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Village of New London
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Monroeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Village of Bloomingdale
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Knox County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Rock Hill Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Licking Jersey Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Jefferson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas City of Maumee
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Madison County Port Authority
5/11/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Goshen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mercer Coldwater Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami City of Tipp City
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Montgomery County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Village of Garrettsville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
City of Aurora
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Preble County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Mifflin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross City of Chillicothe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Sandusky City of Fremont
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of North Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Plain Township
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Twinsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Warren City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Warren
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Newton Falls Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of South Lebanon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Maineville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Williams Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Wood County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Northwest Wood Ambulance District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more