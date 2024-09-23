Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Athens Village of Coolville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize Salem Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Heritage Trails Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clay Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Belmont Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Barnesvile-Warren Joint Economic Development District No. 2

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Carroll Carroll County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clermont Clermont County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Clermont County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Clermont County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Village of Rogers

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Coshocton Pike Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Coshocton Port Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford City of Galion

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Cuyahoga City of Pepper Pike

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Defiance Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Delaware Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Fairfield County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin City of New Albany

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hickory Chase Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Fulton Archbold Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga Thompson Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greene Beavercreek Development Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Taylor Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Harrison Athens Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Highland Whiteoak Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Huron Village of New London

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Monroeville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Village of Bloomingdale

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Knox Knox County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Knox County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Rock Hill Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Licking Jersey Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Jefferson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas City of Maumee

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Madison County Port Authority

5/11/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mahoning Goshen Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Mercer Coldwater Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami City of Tipp City

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Montgomery County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Pike Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Village of Garrettsville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

City of Aurora

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Preble Preble County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Mifflin Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ross City of Chillicothe

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Sandusky City of Fremont

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Stark Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of North Canton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Plain Township

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Community Improvement Corporation of Cuyahoga Falls

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Twinsburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Warren City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government City of Warren

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Newton Falls Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren City of South Lebanon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Maineville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Williams Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training & Rehabilitation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Wood County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Northwest Wood Ambulance District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures

