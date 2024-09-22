Bridge Rehabilitation Project Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 South of Whitewood

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 20, 2024

Contact:

Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-209-3388

WHITEWOOD, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, crews will begin a bridge rehabilitation project at the Whitewood Creek Bridge on Interstate 90 south of Whitewood. Work on the project includes repairs to bridge joints and the approach slab.

Crews will be strengthening the shoulders at the Whitewood Creek Bridge in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions. A reduced speed limit and a width restriction of 16 feet will be in place through the work zone. Work on this phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November 2024.

The majority of this bridge rehabilitation project will occur during the spring and summer of 2025. Polymer chip seals will also be applied to several bridges between the Wyoming state line and the Whitewood Creek Bridge.

The prime contractor on the $3.2 million project is J.V. Bailey Company, Inc. from Rapid City, SD. The overall project completion date is October 2025.

