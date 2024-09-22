HolmesAI to Bring its CLholmes® platform into Southeast Asia: Diagnosing and Predicting Heart Disease with AI Technology

CEO Dong Seok Lim is answering questions at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ CEO Dong Seok Lim (left) and CTO Seok-Tae Seo answering questions at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ COO Jong-Sun Lee answering questions at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ Commemorative Photo after the meetup between Geekspin and HolmesAI CLholmes® platform

HolmesAI, with the CLholmes® platform that diagnoses 21 types of cardiac arrhythmias, plans to participate in CES 2025.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HolmesAI (CEO Dong Seok Lim) participated in the ‘Global Media Meetup’ held at MIK Base Camp in Seocho-gu, Seoul, from Wednesday, July 24, to Friday, July 26.The ‘Global Media Meetup,’ co-hosted by global media AVING News and U.S.-based tech media Geekspin , focuses on introducing Korean startups’ products and technologies to the worldwide market. It also aims to preemptively report on CES 2025 Innovation Award applications and participating startups to expand business opportunities.HolmesAI is a medical AI company spun off from SCL Healthcare Group in 2023, focusing on solutions for diagnosing, treating, and managing health conditions using AI technology. Starting with the ‘CLholmes’ platform, which uses AI to analyze and predict heart disease—one of the leading causes of death worldwide due to aging—the company also develops platform solutions for diagnosing, treating, and managing sleep apnea, respiratory diseases, and other health conditions.HolmesAI, through cooperative research with SCL Healthcare Group, is developing AI-based platform technology for diagnosing and predicting heart disease. The company holds two Korean patents, one PCT related to wearable systems capable of measuring ECGs, two trademark applications, and one software copyright. Their AI-based ECG analysis and prediction technology has been published in prestigious international journals, such as the NIH National Library of Medicine, and journals on computer science in biology and medicine.HolmesAI is preparing to secure Korean regulatory approval for its heart disease diagnosis and prediction platform, and three related patents have been filed. After obtaining MFDS certification in Korea, the company plans to expand into the U.S., European, Japanese, and Southeast Asian markets by acquiring FDA, CE, and PMDA certifications.Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and is notoriously difficult to diagnose and predict. The CLholmesplatform, which incorporates HolmesAI’s proprietary AI technology, can diagnose 21 types of cardiac arrhythmias and predict the potential occurrence of arrhythmias within six months with high accuracy, even from normal waveforms. HolmesAI emphasizes that this platform is highly effective for diagnosing and preventing heart disease.Additionally, the wearable patch (attached to the upper chest area) is an ultra-compact device that causes no discomfort in daily life and can measure four biosignals simultaneously—ECG, heart rate, body temperature, and oxygen saturation. It is also useful for diagnosing respiratory and sleep disorders. Moreover, HolmesAI’s AI software ensures broad compatibility, providing expert-level analysis of ECGs measured on various wearable devices, such as Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches. The system can also process ECG image data captured from printouts, making it versatile.The platform has a GPT-4-based chatbot that offers personalized services, such as consultations based on international arrhythmia treatment guidelines, lifestyle advice, and emergency alerts. This ensures convenient self-diagnosis and efficient healthcare service support worldwide, even in regions with limited medical infrastructure.In the future, HolmesAI’s CLholmesplatform aims to support diagnosing and managing heart disease in aging populations like Japan and countries with insufficient medical infrastructure. HolmesAI plans to establish local corporations in Southeast Asian regions, such as Mongolia and Indonesia, by partnering with local health check-up centers and national central hospitals. The company also plans to enter advanced countries interested in personal healthcare, including the U.S. and Europe.HolmesAI intends to lay the groundwork for overseas expansion by securing MFDS certification in Korea in 2024, followed by PMDA, FDA, and CE certifications by 2025. To promote the excellence of the CLholmesplatform, the company plans to participate in international exhibitions such as CES 2025, HIMSS, and MEDICA.HolmesAI plans to enhance its analytical technology through clinical trials and implement additional features tailored to target regions. It also aims to continue developing platform technologies for diagnosing and managing sleep apnea, respiratory diseases, and other conditions.Meanwhile, GEEKSPIN, founded in 2017 and based in New York, focuses on tech and technology sectors. The event was attended by Helena Stone, editor-in-chief of GEEKSPIN and a graduate of NYU’s Master’s in Digital Imaging and Design. Helena Stone has served as an IT product expert on various broadcasts, including MSNBC, Wired, ABC News, Time Magazine, and Women’s Day Magazine. She also reports annually at CES on products and technologies from companies worldwide.

