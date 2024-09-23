Luxury Villas and New Developments on the Rise in Marbella Attract American Buyers

MARBELLA, SPAIN, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The luxury real estate market in Marbella and the broader Costa del Sol is seeing a notable rise in interest from American buyers. This growth is largely driven by the region’s natural beauty, favorable climate, and comparatively lower property prices. The influx of new developments across Marbella and nearby Mijas, including The Avenue Marbella and Horizonte Village, is reshaping the landscape, appealing to those looking for both vacation homes and long-term retirement options.

Marbella's reputation as a Mediterranean retreat is further bolstered by its direct flight connections to the United States via Málaga airport and a climate that bears similarities to California. With these advantages, alongside the affordability of luxury real estate compared to U.S. markets, North Americans, particularly retirees, are increasingly choosing Marbella as their destination of choice.

The region’s combination of desirable living conditions and financial accessibility continues to attract a growing international clientele, contributing to its evolving status as a premier global real estate hub.

Property data from Tinsa the Leaders in real estate valuation, advisory and data in Europe and Latin America show growth specialy around Marbella.

