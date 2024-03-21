Launch of Ocyan Luxury Villas Estepona
Officiel launch of Ocyan Villas in Estepona. The 12 villas will represent the newest in sustainability and building green on Costa del SolESTEPONA, MALAGA, SPAIN, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developer Chase Red Real Estate development and the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Villarroel Torrico, and their commercialisation partner announced yesterday the launch of the Ocyan Luxury Villas. This exclusive collection of 12 luxury villas represents the newest in building green and sustainable on the Costa del Sol.
On the hilltop in the serene landscape of Selwo, Estepona, the Ocyan Luxury Villas project promises an unparalleled living experience, with modern architectural design with the natural beauty of the surrounding area.
Each villa is based on the innovative vision of Villarroel Torrico, known for its expertise in creating spaces that harmonize with the environment
Plexo Properties, a leading real estate agency on the Costa del Sol, is proud to bring this very attractive project to the market.
The agency is committed to helping clients find their dream homes and is excited to offer these exclusive villas that set new standards for moderne an sustainable living.
For more information about the Ocyan Luxury Villas and to inquire about purchasing, please visit Plexo Properties' website or contact their sales team directly.
About Plexo Properties
Plexo Properties is an international real estate agency offering a wide range of properties across the Costa del Sol. With a focus on modern sustainable homes, Plexo Properties is dedicated to providing exceptional service and expertise to clients worldwide.
