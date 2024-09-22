AMMWEC Hosts Young Leaders from Germany to Promote Collaboration to Fight Hate

AMMWEC board sharing experiences and best practices in fighting hate and extremism AMMWEC executives Anila Ali and Soraya Deen presenting a book on the Life of the Prophet of Islam PBUH to the youth AMMWEC Intern Stella Hitch, sharing how she was attacked by peers for being Jewish AMMWEC and Youth Bridge German and American youth exchanging ideas

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) and Muslim Women Speakers recently hosted a group of young students from Munich, Germany as part of their ongoing efforts to promote collaboration among youth. The visit was a part of AMMWEC's Youth Bridge project, which aims to combat hatred, discrimination, and radicalization by bringing together young leaders from different backgrounds.The AMMWEC executives, Anila Ali , Soraya Deen, Zeba Zebunessa, and staff warmly welcomed the group of students from Germany and engaged in meaningful discussions about the importance of diversity and collaboration in today's world. The students were given an introduction about AMMWEC and had the opportunity to interact with members of the organization, including AMMWEC intern, Stella Hitch, gaining valuable insights into the work being done by AMMWEC to empower women and promote interfaith understanding. Stella, a high school student shared her story to being bullied at school for being Jewish and that everyone ahs a responsibility to stand up to hate.The Youth Bridge project focuses on empowering young leaders to become agents of change in their communities. Through this project, Youth Bridge encourages diversity, creativity, and collaboration among youth, while also addressing issues such as hatred, discrimination, and radicalization. The visit from the young students from Munich, Germany was a testament to the success of this project and the impact it is having on young minds.Anila Ali, the founder of AMMWEC, expressed her excitement about the visit, stating, "We are thrilled to have these young leaders from Germany visit us and be a part of our Youth Bridge project. It is heartening to see the enthusiasm and passion they have for promoting diversity and collaboration. We hope that this visit will inspire them to continue working towards creating a more inclusive and peaceful world."AMMWEC executive Soraya Deen, also CEO of Muslim Women Speakers welcomed the young people. She emphasized the importance of American and German youth working together to curb the rising tide of antisemitism and extremism. "In a world rocked by hate, it takes. it takes commitment and tenacity to explore the reasons for such hate," she added, " Frederick Douglass once said-" It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men."Youth Bridge held that promise to the world.AMMWEC continues to work towards its mission of empowering women and promoting interfaith understanding through various initiatives and events. The visit from the young students from Germany is just one example of the organization's efforts to foster a culture of diversity and collaboration among youth.For more information about AMMWEC and its initiatives, please visit their website at www.ammwec.org For more information about Muslim Women Speakers and to book them: https://www.muslimwomenspeakers.com/ For more information about internships and fellowships: info@ammwec.org

Stella Hitch sharing her story #stopantisemitism

