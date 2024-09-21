Ebba Busch to lead Swedish delegation to UN Summit of the Future in New York

On 21–23 September, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry and Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch will take part in the opening of the UN Summit of the Future in New York. Ahead of the Summit, Sweden has played an important role leading negotiations on the new Global Digital Compact. In conjunction with the Summit, Ms Busch will attend a G7 ministerial meeting on continued energy support to Ukraine. She will also meet representatives of governments, banks and industry to discuss the role of nuclear energy in the green transition.

The Summit of the Future aims to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and for world leaders to reach a consensus on measures to manage the challenges the world faces now and in the future.

Together with Zambia, Sweden is leading negotiations on the Global Digital Compact, which is expected to be adopted as part of the Pact for the Future. It will be the first comprehensive agreement within the UN that addresses digital issues, including AI. This framework sets a clear direction for how digitalisation can be used to accelerate efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It also introduces new initiatives, such as a scientific panel on AI inspired by the climate work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a global dialogue on governance of AI and a capacity-building fund.

“The framework is an important step towards reducing digital gaps, empowering women and girls in the digital domain and addressing the specific needs of developing countries. It underscores the need for international cooperation and continued dialogue on the governance of growing digital technologies – particularly AI. I am proud that Sweden, together with Zambia, has led this important work,” says Ms Busch.

Ms Busch will also represent Sweden in the G7+ Energy Coordination Group for the recovery of Ukraine.

“Sweden’s support to Ukraine is extensive and long-term, and that also applies to the crucial energy sector. I am very pleased that the Government decided earlier this month to provide an additional SEK 500 million in support for heating and electricity supply in Ukraine. According to World Bank calculations, that support can help generate electricity for 185 000 people,” says Ms Busch.

In addition to the high-level meeting taking place in conjunction with the Summit of the Future, Ms Busch will also take part in a meeting on enhanced nuclear energy cooperation, where representatives of governments, large banks and industry will gather to discuss the key role of nuclear energy in the green transition.