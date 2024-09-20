Submit Release
Visit of His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to Singapore, 20 September 2024

         President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and was hosted to a meal by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong today.

 

          President Tharman and President Kagame reaffirmed the friendly relations between Singapore and Rwanda as fellow small states. Both Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed new areas of cooperation being worked on – including digital and fintech cooperation, and possible solutions for water resilience, as well as ways to strengthen entrepreneurial and people-to-people ties between both countries.

 

          Prime Minister Wong and President Kagame exchanged views on the bilateral relationship. They discussed ways to step up economic links, and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of carbon credits, fintech and the digital economy. Prime Minister Wong and President Kagame witnessed the exchange of the Protocol amending the Agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to Taxes on Income.

 

          Senior Minister Lee and President Kagame discussed developments in Rwanda and the East African Community. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

 

                   

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 SEPTEMBER 2024

