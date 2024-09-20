MPD Arrests Man for Armed Robberies and Armed Carjackings

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man involved in Armed Robberies and Armed Carjackings in the District.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 4:43 a.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1300 block of Wallach Place, Northwest. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and removed the victim from the vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24119271

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of Newton, Place, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a firearm while a second suspect stole the victim’s moped. A third suspect took the victims call phone before all three suspects fled the scene. The victim was unharmed during the robbery. CCN: 24124372

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Saturday, August 17, 2024, at approximately 12:03 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1000 block of Perry Street, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s scooter and property then fled the scene. CCN: 24126040

Armed Carjacking (Gun)/Armed Robbery (Gun)/Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm: On Sunday, August 25, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m., the victim was riding their scooter in the 1300 block of Jasper Place, Southeast, when the suspects’ vehicle attempted to run him off the road. When the victim attempted to flee, one of the suspects fired a handgun causing the victim to stop. Two of the suspects, armed with handguns, exited the vehicle and demanded the victim’s scooter and property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s scooter and property then fled the scene. CCN: 24130924

On Friday, September 20, 2024, 26-year-old Martrail Cunningham, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and three counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.