Lane Closure on County Route 18/11 (Diamond Street), in Sistersville, to Begin Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content County Route 18/11 (Diamond Street), near the intersection with WV 2, in Sistersville, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, for new gas line installation and paving. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

