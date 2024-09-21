Lane Restriction on US 250 (Jefferson Extension), in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content

A portion of US 250 (Jefferson Extension), from the intersection of First Street to 132 WV 2 (Lafayette Avenue), in Moundsville, will be restricted to one lane, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Monday, September 23, 2024, and Tuesday, September 24, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

​