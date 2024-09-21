Submit Release
Lane Closure on WV 2, Beech Bottom, to Begin on Monday, September 23, 2024

A portion of WV 2, between Third Street and Alley C, in Beech Bottom, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 23, 2024, through Wednesday, September 25, 2024, for sewer and storm drain replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

