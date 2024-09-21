Lane Closure on WV 2, Beech Bottom, to Begin on Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2, between Third Street and Alley C, in Beech Bottom, will be reduced to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, September 23, 2024, through Wednesday, September 25, 2024, for sewer and storm drain replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.