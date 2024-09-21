Submit Release
Interstate 79 Rest Area Facilities to be closed beginning Monday, September 23, 2024

The rest area facility on Interstate 79 northbound will be closed on Monday, September 23, 2024, and the southbound I-79 rest area will be closed on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, due to repair of water issues. Northbound rest area on I-79 will be reopened on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and the southbound rest area on I-79 will reopen on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.​​

