ROAD CLOSURE on County Route 54/5 Little Mill Falls Road, to Begin Monday, September 23, 2024

There will be a road closure on County Route 54/5 Little Mill Falls Road, from the junction of County Route 54, Big Mill Falls Run, to the junction of County Route 54, Big Mill Falls Run, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2024, through Thursday, September 26, 2024, for paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.
 
Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

