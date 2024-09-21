Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive and Winchester Avenue, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content

The right lane of eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, will be closed from Sheetz to the intersection with Winchester Avenue, US 11, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Monday, September 23, 2024, through Friday, September 27, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe. In addition, the southbound lane of Winchester Avenue, US 11, will also be closed from the intersection with Apple Harvest Drive to Bernice Avenue, during that time period. A signed detour will be in place. Major delays are expected, and motorists should allow extra time while traveling in this area. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​