Interstate 64 bridge work in Kanawha County nearly complete; no planned lane closures ahead

There are no planned lane closures moving forward on Interstate 64 near the Montrose Drive exit as crews wrap up a rehabilitation project on a bridge.

Triton Construction Inc. worked around the clock on the project. In June, Triton was awarded a contract for $2.2 million for a rehabilitation and deck overlay project on the Central Avenue overpass bridge.

Work had been going on at night for several weeks to minimize the impact on the traveling public. However, some work could only take place during daylight hours.

In the coming days, crews will touch up on the concrete protective coating and perform general cleanup all around the project.

Bridge work required closing the outer eastbound and westbound lanes on I-64. Two lanes remained open in each direction.​​