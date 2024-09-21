Interstate 79 South near Morgantown reopened following acid spill

Page Content

All lanes of Interstate 79 South near the Goshen Road exit between Fairmont and Morgantown are back open following quick repair to damage caused by an acid spill.

A tractor-trailer carrying a strong acid overturned in a work zone near the Goshen Road Exit at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024. No one was injured, but a large amount of acid was spilled on the roadway.

Following hazardous material crews cleaning up the acid, crews worked around the clock to dig up and repave about 500 feet of asphalt. The acid severely damaged the road. The road reopened at approximately 2:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2024.





