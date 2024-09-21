Interstate 70, Eastbound and Westbound, Lane and Ramp Closures, in Wheeling, to Begin Sunday, September 22, 2024

Page Content

A portion of Interstate 70 westbound, near the Fort Henry Bridge, in Wheeling, will have the right lane closed, and the Main Street on ramp and the Market Street on ramp will also be closed, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., on Sunday, September 22, 2024, and Monday, September 23, 2024, for bridge inspection. On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and Wednesday, September 25, 2024, the eastbound right lane and on ramp, will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., for a bridge inspection. Work is being performed at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​