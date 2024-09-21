ROAD CLOSURE on Morrow Tower Rd, to Begin Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content There will be a road closure on Morrow Tower Road, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2024, through Saturday, December 21st, 2024, for a waterline installation.



Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

