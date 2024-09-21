Peru Hollow Road, at the Peru Community Bridge, in Hardy County, to be Closed Monday, September 23, 2024

Page Content Peru Hollow Road, County Route 7/2, will be closed at the Peru Community Bridge, in Hardy County, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 23, 2024, to perform a bridge safety inspection. Motorists should travel with caution through the area and allow extra time. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

