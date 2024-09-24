Alicia Lyttle of AI InnoVision Named Finalist in 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Alicia Lyttle preparing for a live training session.

Alicia Lyttle of AI InnoVision named a finalist for Mentor or Coach of the Year – Business at the 21st Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

I’m thrilled to be recognized alongside such inspiring women worldwide, and I’m excited to represent the work we’re doing at AI InnoVision to empower others through AI.” — Alicia Lyttle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alicia Lyttle , co-founder of AI Innovision , has been named a Finalist in the Mentor or Coach of the Year – Business category in the 21st annual StevieAwards for Women in Business. Lyttle will ultimately be honored with a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award in the program.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, November 8. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from around the world are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in over 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Alicia Lyttle is a Finalist in the Mentor or Coach of the Year - Business category.“I love teaching AI and seeing our consultants' incredible achievements. From our live training sessions, mastermind retreats, and private communities, my team and I work hard to support all of our communities. Through our various training programs, especially the Certified AI Consultant Program, I can share my knowledge and experiences with aspiring consultants. Watching them take what they learn and do amazing things with AI is truly rewarding,” said Alicia Lyttle, co-founder of AI InnoVision.Lyttle also expressed her excitement about being recognized as a finalist in the Stevie Awards. “It’s an incredible honor to be named a finalist for the Mentor or Coach of the Year – Business category. I’m thrilled to be recognized alongside such inspiring women worldwide, and I’m excited to represent the work we’re doing at AI InnoVision to empower others through AI.”The finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals worldwide who worked on six juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements, which will be revealed at the 21st annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.“In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an impressive collection of remarkable nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of women in the workplace in New York on November 8.”Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women About AI InnovisionAI InnoVision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a leading AI consultancy and education firm that provides AI-based solutions and training programs for individuals and organizations. Through workplace development, live training, mastermind retreats, and private communities, AI InnoVision is committed to empowering people to embrace AI technology and harness its potential to improve their professional and personal lives. For more information about AI Innovision, visit www.aiinnovision.com About The Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com

