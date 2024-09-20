Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to California
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to California today, Friday, September 20, to promote travel to Hawai‘i alongside leaders of our local tourism industry.
Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Monday, September 23. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the night of September 20 to the evening of September 23.
