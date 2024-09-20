Celebrating a Decade of Cinematic Insight: Jana N Nagase Marks 10 Years of Jana On Camera

Jana Nascimento Nagase

Honoring the Impact and Dedication of Esteemed Film Critic and Journalist

As I look back on the past decade, I can't help but feel excited for what's to come. There are many more stories to tell, interviews to conduct, and moments to share with all of you.” — Jana N Nagase

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jana Nascimento Nagase, widely known as Jana On Camera, celebrates the 10th anniversary of her influential platform, Jana On Camera. Originating from São Paulo, Brazil, Jana has established herself as a prominent entertainment journalist and film & TV critic based in Los Angeles. Her passion for indie films and deep insights into cinema have earned her a well-deserved reputation in the industry.Since 2012, Jana has been a distinguished writer for Gazeta News, the leading Brazilian newspaper in the U.S., based in Florida. Her critical eye and engaging writing have made her a respected voice in film journalism. In addition to her work with Gazeta News, Jana shares her expertise through interviews and reviews on MamasGeeky.com, her own website, and her popular YouTube Channel, Jana On Camera. Over the years, Nagase has had the honor of interviewing some of the biggest names in Hollywood. From red-carpet premieres to intimate sit-downs, each interview has been a unique experience.When asked about the past 10 years of Jana On Camera, Nagase shared, "As I look back on the past decade, I can't help but feel excited for what's to come. There are many more stories to tell, interviews to conduct, and moments to share with all of you." She continued, "Thank you for participating in this incredible journey. Here's to the next 10 years of Jana On Camera."Some of the most famous names in her interviews include: Sandra Bullock for “The Lost City”, America Ferrera on the occasion of “How To Train Your Dragon 2”, Danielle Brooks, Andy Garcia and Hugh Jackman for X-Men Origins: WOLVERINE, and Taraji P. Henson. At the Red Carpets, we find names such as Viola Davis, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, and Jim Carrey.Jana is also an active member of several prestigious organizations, including the Critics Choice Association (Critics Choice Awards), Film Independent (Spirit Awards), LEJA (Latino Entertainment Journalists Association), Hollywood Creative Alliance (Astra Awards), and ABI Inter (Brazilian International Press Association). Her involvement with these associations underscores her significant contributions to the field of film criticism and her commitment to celebrating diverse cinematic voices.As we commemorate a decade of Jana On Camera, we recognize Jana N. Nagase's unwavering dedication to providing thoughtful analysis and fostering a deeper appreciation for film. Her work continues to inspire and inform audiences, making her an indispensable figure in the world of entertainment journalism.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.