Supreme Court will address discoverability of Facebook posts in criminal cases and will resolve an intra-division split about standing to enforce a city ordinance

The Fourth District, Division One, Court of Appeal, in a published opinion, upheld a murder defendant’s subpoena of two years’ worth of the victim’s Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat posts and communications, although disclosure is to be made first to the superior court for an in camera relevancy hearing.

