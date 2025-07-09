Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,184 in the last 365 days.

Whistleblower Statute Does Not Protect Elected Officials

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that an elected official may not invoke a provision of the Labor Code that prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee who blows the whistle on wrongdoing, saying that the language and legislative history of the provision make clear that such officeholders are excluded from coverage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whistleblower Statute Does Not Protect Elected Officials

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more