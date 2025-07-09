Whistleblower Statute Does Not Protect Elected Officials

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that an elected official may not invoke a provision of the Labor Code that prohibits an employer from retaliating against an employee who blows the whistle on wrongdoing, saying that the language and legislative history of the provision make clear that such officeholders are excluded from coverage.

