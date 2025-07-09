Retired Judge Admonished for Criticizing Public Defender's Performance in Front of Client

(Subscription required) Solano County Superior Court Judge Robert Bowers openly disparaged the deputy public defender in the case, publicly queried another attorney about stepping in as defense counsel and asked the defendant—over his lawyer's objections—if he might prefer a private attorney, the Commission on Judicial Performance wrote in its admonishment order.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.