Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Current-Former Power Plant Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Anywhere in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-They Have No Equal in Louisiana

"If your loved one is a current or former power plant worker with lung cancer or mesothelioma in Louisiana, call the Gori Law Firm for a conversation about financial compensation at 866-532-2106.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a current or former power plant worker with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's largest law firms that is almost entirely focused on compensation for people who have developed lung cancer or mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on the job and they consistently get top compensation results for their clients. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they have references.

"There is still asbestos in some Louisiana power plants. Before the early 1980s power plant workers in Louisiana in many cases were required to work around it every day when they were on the job. These people included members of repair crews, supervisors or outside contractors doing upgrades on the power plant. These contractors would have used plumbers, pipefitters, welders, electricians, insulators, carpenters and laborers in these types of jobs.

"If your loved one is a current or former power plant worker with lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm anytime for a conversation about financial compensation at 866-532-2106. When it comes to client compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Louisiana the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.