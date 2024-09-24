Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Welder Anywhere in Florida with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma to Call The Gori Law Firm---Hire Better Lawyers--Get the Best Possible Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a current or former welder anywhere in Florida and they have lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a current or former welder anywhere in Florida and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Compensation for a person who develops lung cancer because of asbestos exposure might exceed $100,000 and for mesothelioma the compensation might exceed a million dollars as the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss.

"Welders before even starting their work were required to put on protective clothing that contained asbestos before the early 1980s. The clothing included the welder's gloves, helmet, coat or apron and or vest. The welder would then frequently proceed to weld equipment or parts that contained asbestos. Welders before the early 1980s would have been one of the top work groups for asbestos exposure in the USA. The welder might have worked construction, at a shipyard, at a factory, railroad, power plant, chemical plant or in the navy.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former welder anywhere in Florida and they have lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Tampa and they have no equal in Florida." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

