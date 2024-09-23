Wintersteiger and Bootdoc Hotronic Announce New Sales Representation in the Great Lakes Territory

Wintersteiger US headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT

Wintersteiger US headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT

The Phenix Project will take over sales responsibilities effective January 2025

We look forward to building on the foundation established by Bill and Mason and are eager to bring our passion for the ski and outdoor industry to serve our customers.”
— Adam Guile
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintersteiger, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Phenix Project sales agency has been appointed as the new sales representatives for Wintersteiger Sports and Bootdoc Hotronic in the Great Lakes Territory, effective January 1, 2025. The Phenix Project, headed by Adam Guile and his wife Jessica, will replace longtime sales representatives Bill Ehmke and Mason Rickert, who will continue to take orders through the end of 2024.

After many years of dedicated service, we thank Bill Ehmke and Mason Rickert for their exceptional contributions and commitment to the Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic brands. Their efforts have been instrumental in our growth and success in the region, and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

The Phenix Project brings extensive industry knowledge and experience, making them an invaluable resource for our customers. Based out of the Minneapolis area, Adam Guile has been a dedicated professional in the ski and outdoor industry for over 23 years, primarily working as an independent sales rep in the Western Great Lakes region. Under the leadership of Adam and Jessica Guile, the Phenix Project agency covers ten states across the Midwest (MN, WI, SD, ND, IA, NE, IL, MI, OH, IN) with a team of experienced sales professionals.

Key members of The Phenix Project include:
Adam and Jessica Guile: As co-founders, Adam and Jessica lead the agency, focusing on strategic sales and strong customer relationships. Their deep understanding of the market and ability to align with industry trends will bring added value to our customers.

Steve Wikner: With over 25 years of experience in the snowboard and skate industry, Steve's expertise ensures comprehensive support for snowboard-related products, helping retailers stay competitive and informed.

Drew Holbrook and Lynne Cecil: Representing the Nordic business, Drew and Lynne bring over 30 years of experience and an intimate understanding of the needs of Nordic retailers. Lynne's competitive background, including participating in the American Birkebeiner over 25 times and winning during her career, ensures they bring a Nordic athlete’s insight.

Rik and Patti Andresen: Based in Traverse City, Michigan, and with many, many years of ski industry experience, Rik and Patti provide a deep well of knowledge in product performance and industry best practices for the Midwest market, particularly in Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois—their territory within the Group, which they know inside and out. Patti also has a strong background in ski racing and teaching.

This team’s vast expertise ensures that customers in the Great Lakes Territory will receive top-tier support and insights, benefiting from their decades of experience and strong industry relationships.

In addition to Wintersteiger and Bootdoc Hotronic, the Phenix Project also represents leading brands Salomon (alpine, Nordic, snowboard), Atomic, Armada, and Leki (alpine). They are members of the Mid-Western Ski Reps Association (MWSRA), Midwest Reps Association (MRA), and Winter Sports Retailers (WSR) and attend both the regional shows and on-snow demos and the Winter Sports Market (WSM).

Adam Guile and the team at The Phenix Project are enthusiastic about this new chapter, stating, “We’re thrilled to represent Wintersteiger, Bootdoc, and Hotronic in the Great Lakes Territory. We look forward to building on the foundation established by Bill and Mason and are eager to bring our passion for the ski and outdoor industry to serve our customers.”

Tracy Beers
Wintersteiger, Inc.
+1 802-917-3708
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wintersteiger and Bootdoc Hotronic Announce New Sales Representation in the Great Lakes Territory

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Tracy Beers
Wintersteiger, Inc.
+1 802-917-3708
Company/Organization
Wintersteiger, Inc.
4705 Amelia Earhart Drive
Salt Lake City, Utah, 84116
United States
+1 801-355-6550
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wintersteiger AG is an international machinery and plant engineering group. Founded in 1953, it has gradually established itself as a leading provider of innovative solutions for customers in technically sophisticated niche markets. The divisions of the company consist of: Division SEEDMECH: Turnkey solutions for plant breeding and research Division SPORTS: Rent & Service: One-stop supplier for the rental and servicing of sports products - Bike & Retail: Bike Services and custom solutions for feet - Dry & Protect: Solutions for the hygienic drying of sports kit and work clothing, and for active air disinfection Division WOODTECH: Solutions for engineered flooring, furniture, and multi-layer boards, Saw blades for wood, food, and metal, Solutions for the sawmill industry, Cutting solutions for lightweight and technical materials, Plants and automation solutions Division METALS: Leveling technology machines and systems Wintersteiger is the world market leader in its SEEDMECH, SPORTS and WOODTECH divisions. The group delivers to no fewer than 130 countries from its headquarters in Ried im Innkreis, Upper Austria, and via 15 subsidiaries and 60 representative offices. Wintersteiger has around 1100 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.wintersteiger.com.

Wintersteiger website

More From This Author
Wintersteiger and Bootdoc Hotronic Announce New Sales Representation in the Great Lakes Territory
Innovative Ag Research Solutions at Farm Progress Show
Wintersteiger Woodtech Gears Up for Continued Growth in North America
View All Stories From This Author