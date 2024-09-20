Eighteen Middle Tennessee Driver Services locations to close for One-Day Equipment Upgrade
In Middle Tennessee, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Cookeville, McMinnville, Dickson, Fayetteville, Columbia and Shelbyville Driver Services Centers and 12 Driver Services partner locations will close next week for a one-day installation of new credentialing equipment and new self-service kiosks.
Locations Closing Monday, Sept. 23
- City of Clarksville North Service Center - 111 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville
- City of Clarksville - 1 Public Square, First Floor, Clarksville
- Cookeville Driver Services Center - 4600 South Jefferson Avenue, Cookeville
- McMinnville Driver Services Center - 594 Vervilla Road, McMinnville
Locations Closing Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Dickson Driver Services Center - 114 West Christi Drive, Dickson
- Fayetteville Driver Services Center - 4110 Thornton Taylor Pkwy., Fayetteville
- Giles County Clerk - 223 West Madison Street Room 204, Pulaski
- City of Lawrenceburg Municipal Complex - 25 Public Square, Lawrenceburg
Locations Closing Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Cheatham County Clerk - 354 Frey Street, Suite F, Ashland City
- Columbia Driver Services Center - 1701 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
- Wayne County Clerk - 100 Court Circle, Suite 200, Waynesboro
Locations Closing Thursday, Sept. 26
- Shelbyville Driver Services Center - 200 Dover Street, Suite 108, Shelbyville
- Marshall County Clerk - 1107 Courthouse Annex, Lewisburg
- Wilson County Clerk - 129 South College St., Lebanon
- Cannon County Clerk - 200 West Main Street, Woodbury
Locations Closing Friday, Sept. 27
- Perry County Clerk - 121 E Main St., Linden
- Lewis County Clerk - 110 N. Park, Room 105, Hohenwald
- Clay County Clerk - 145 Cordell Hull Drive, Celina
The Covington Driver Services Center in Tipton County will also close for an equipment upgrade on Friday, Sept. 27, and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 30.
The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.
For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.
