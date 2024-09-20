Gov. JB Pritzker Proclaims September 23-29, 2024, Rail Safety Week in Illinois

Chicago, IL - Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed September 23-29, 2024, Rail Safety Week in Illinois, marking the 11th year of the statewide awareness initiative. In recognition, the Illinois Commerce Commission and Operation Lifesaver, a national rail safety non-profit, will be conducting a week-long safety blitz across the state to share rail safety facts.





The ICC will host a press conference at Chicago's Union Station on Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00am to educate pedestrians and motorists about what to do in a rail crossing emergency and unveil Metra's new Emergency Notification System locomotive wrap.





"Accidents at rail crossings are tragic and, in most cases, completely preventable," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why my administration is partnering with Operation Lifesaver and the Illinois Commerce Commission to host rail safety events at various train stations during Rail Safety Week. I highly encourage motorists, pedestrians, and train passengers to attend one of these sessions so they can access the resources they need to keep themselves and their families safe."





"Track tragedies are preventable tragedies. Knowing how to make safe decisions and handle an emergency around train tracks can be lifesaving information," said Aisha Jackson, Illinois Operation Lifesaver Coordinator and ICC Rail Safety Specialist. "In observance of Rail Safety Week, the ICC is encouraging Illinoisans to get off the tracks and look for the blue and white sign during a rail emergency."



"Illinois has over 7,000 miles of track in all corners of the state. We have the second largest rail system in the nation, and those lines of transportation should be safe for all who live, work, and travel along train tracks," ICC Chairman Doug Scott.





The vast majority of collisions in Illinois occur where active warning devices, like flashing lights, ringing bells, and/or gates are already installed. In 2023, 102 collisions were reported at public highway-rail crossings in Illinois, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries. An additional 55 pedestrians trespassing on railroad rights-of-way were struck by passing trains, resulting in 35 fatalities and 20 injuries.





"Trains cannot stop as quickly as a car can. A train moving at full speed can take up to a mile to come to a complete stop. Staying alert and knowing where to look for rail signs can help pedestrians and motorists avoid becoming another collision statistic," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





"Safety is a core value for all freight railroads," said Tim Butler, President of the Illinois Railroad Association. "Ensuring the public is aware of how to stay safe around trains is a vital part of our industry, and we appreciate the efforts of all involved as we raise the profile of rail safety. Remember to stop, look, listen, and stay clear of trains. Staying alive can be a simple matter of staying alert when near railroad tracks.



