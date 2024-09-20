Gov. JB Pritzker Proclaims September 23-29, 2024, Rail Safety Week in Illinois
Chicago, IL - Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed September 23-29, 2024, Rail Safety Week in Illinois, marking the 11th year of the statewide awareness initiative. In recognition, the Illinois Commerce Commission and Operation Lifesaver, a national rail safety non-profit, will be conducting a week-long safety blitz across the state to share rail safety facts.
The ICC will host a press conference at Chicago's Union Station on Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00am to educate pedestrians and motorists about what to do in a rail crossing emergency and unveil Metra's new Emergency Notification System locomotive wrap.
"Accidents at rail crossings are tragic and, in most cases, completely preventable," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why my administration is partnering with Operation Lifesaver and the Illinois Commerce Commission to host rail safety events at various train stations during Rail Safety Week. I highly encourage motorists, pedestrians, and train passengers to attend one of these sessions so they can access the resources they need to keep themselves and their families safe."
"Track tragedies are preventable tragedies. Knowing how to make safe decisions and handle an emergency around train tracks can be lifesaving information," said Aisha Jackson, Illinois Operation Lifesaver Coordinator and ICC Rail Safety Specialist. "In observance of Rail Safety Week, the ICC is encouraging Illinoisans to get off the tracks and look for the blue and white sign during a rail emergency."
"Illinois has over 7,000 miles of track in all corners of the state. We have the second largest rail system in the nation, and those lines of transportation should be safe for all who live, work, and travel along train tracks," ICC Chairman Doug Scott.
The vast majority of collisions in Illinois occur where active warning devices, like flashing lights, ringing bells, and/or gates are already installed. In 2023, 102 collisions were reported at public highway-rail crossings in Illinois, resulting in 18 fatalities and 22 injuries. An additional 55 pedestrians trespassing on railroad rights-of-way were struck by passing trains, resulting in 35 fatalities and 20 injuries.
"Trains cannot stop as quickly as a car can. A train moving at full speed can take up to a mile to come to a complete stop. Staying alert and knowing where to look for rail signs can help pedestrians and motorists avoid becoming another collision statistic," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
"Safety is a core value for all freight railroads," said Tim Butler, President of the Illinois Railroad Association. "Ensuring the public is aware of how to stay safe around trains is a vital part of our industry, and we appreciate the efforts of all involved as we raise the profile of rail safety. Remember to stop, look, listen, and stay clear of trains. Staying alive can be a simple matter of staying alert when near railroad tracks.
Illinois' efforts are supported by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police in partnership with Amtrak, Metra, and many other railroads, local and railroad law enforcement, first responders, and area railroad companies.
See below for a list of safety blitzes and other rail safety events happening in your area. If you would like to request an Operation Lifesaver presentation, please contact the ICC's Rail Safety Coordinator Aisha Jackson.
Monday, September 23
- Metra Station Blitz, Ogilvie Transportation Center, 5:00-9:00am
Tuesday, September 24
- Metra Station Blitz, Chicago Union Station, 5:00-9:00am
- Press Conference, Chicago Union Station, Amtrak Lounge G, 10:00am
Wednesday September 25
- Metra Station Blitz, LaSalle Street Station, 5:00-9:00am
Thursday, September 26
- Metra Station Blitz, Van Buren Station, 5:00-9:00am
Friday, September 27
- Metra Station Blitz, Millennium Station, 5:00-9:00am
Saturday, September 28
- Fox River Trolley Museum train rides, 365 S La Fox St, South Elgin, 10:00am-3:00pm, rides every half hour
About the Illinois Commerce Commission
The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.
To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.
Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm
